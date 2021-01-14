Coronavirus California

Long Beach to use convention center as coronavirus vaccination site

LONG BEACH (CNS) -- Mayor Robert Garcia said Tuesday that the Long Beach Convention Center will become a coronavirus vaccine distribution site, the first of several that will become available throughout the city in the coming weeks and months.

In his annual State of the City speech, Garcia said grocery and food distribution workers would be the first people vaccinated at the Convention Center.

He added the following details about the city's vaccination efforts:

-- 13,000 health care workers, hospital staff, pharmacists, dentists, paramedics, firefighters and residents and staff at nursing homes and long-term care facilities have already been vaccinated;

-- Next week, more essential workers, including teachers, police officers, grocery workers and residents 75 and older will receive the vaccine;

-- The first senior vaccination clinic will begin Saturday with clinics, hospitals and medical providers already in receipt of vaccines to begin vaccinating this group immediately;

How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Southern California
EMBED More News Videos

California is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents over age 65, but LA County officials say they don't have enough supplies yet to expand the vaccination pool.


-- Beginning Jan. 23, people aged 65 to 74 can also get vaccinated at city clinics.

-- Beginning Jan. 25, teachers and staff at the Long Beach Unified School district will receive vaccinations.

-- Next week, the city will launch VaxLB, an online portal where residents can enter their email and other information to be alerted you it's their turn to get vaccinated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslong beachlos angeles countyvaccinescoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LA area Girl Scouts get creative to sell cookies during pandemic
SoCal coffee seller returns favor for now-struggling barber
How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in SoCal
Local online website designed to help Black-owned business expands nationwide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MAP: Most COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in LA County
Siegfried Fischbacher, of Siegfried & Roy, dies of pancreatic cancer
How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in SoCal
Here's what you can do if your stimulus debit card was lost or destroyed
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Republican Georgia congresswoman to work to impeach Biden
Ineligible people in Riverside County signing up to get vaccine: officials
Show More
SF man with $220M in bitcoin can't remember password
No winner: Powerball grows to $640M , Mega Millions reaches $750M
5-year-old boy wounded in La Puente shooting, authorities say
LA-area law enforcement on alert as Inauguration Day nears
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins
More TOP STORIES News