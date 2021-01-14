Long Beach to use convention center as coronavirus vaccination site

In his annual State of the City speech, Garcia said grocery and food distribution workers would be the first people vaccinated at the Convention Center.
He added the following details about the city's vaccination efforts:
-- 13,000 health care workers, hospital staff, pharmacists, dentists, paramedics, firefighters and residents and staff at nursing homes and long-term care facilities have already been vaccinated;
-- Next week, more essential workers, including teachers, police officers, grocery workers and residents 75 and older will receive the vaccine;
-- The first senior vaccination clinic will begin Saturday with clinics, hospitals and medical providers already in receipt of vaccines to begin vaccinating this group immediately;
How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Southern California
-- Beginning Jan. 23, people aged 65 to 74 can also get vaccinated at city clinics.
-- Beginning Jan. 25, teachers and staff at the Long Beach Unified School district will receive vaccinations.
-- Next week, the city will launch VaxLB, an online portal where residents can enter their email and other information to be alerted you it's their turn to get vaccinated.