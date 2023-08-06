Two people were killed and three others were injured in a boat fire in Long Beach's Alamitos Bay, authorities say.

2 killed, 3 injured in boat fire at Alamitos Bay in Long Beach, authorities say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and three others were injured in a boat fire Saturday in Long Beach's Alamitos Bay, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Marina Dive after the fire was reported around 5:17 p.m.

"A 35' pleasure craft was well involved with fire upon the arrival of fire department units. The fire occurred in close proximity to the fuel dock near Fire Station 21," according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Authorities confirmed two people died and three others were hospitalized with burn injuries.

Long Beach firefighters extinguished the blaze with help from the Orange County Fire Authority.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.