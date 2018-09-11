LONG BEACH, Calif. --The Long Beach City Council has decided to rename a training facility after slain fire Capt. David Rosa.
Rosa was shot and killed while responding to an explosion at a senior living facility in June. Officials say a resident of the facility set the fire and then shot at firefighters who responded.
The city council vote approves the renaming of the Long Beach Fire Department Regional Training Facility after Rosa.
Typically, the city waits at least a year after a person's death before doing something like this.