Long Beach fire facility to be named for slain Capt. David Rosa

EMBED </>More Videos

The Long Beach City Council has decided to rename a training facility after fire Capt. David Rosa, who was shot and killed while responding to an explosion at a senior facility in June.

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
The Long Beach City Council has decided to rename a training facility after slain fire Capt. David Rosa.

Rosa was shot and killed while responding to an explosion at a senior living facility in June. Officials say a resident of the facility set the fire and then shot at firefighters who responded.

The city council vote approves the renaming of the Long Beach Fire Department Regional Training Facility after Rosa.

Typically, the city waits at least a year after a person's death before doing something like this.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefighter killedfirefightersLong BeachLos Angeles County
Related
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Long Beach fire captain
Community mourns loss of Long Beach Fire Capt. David Rosa
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Downey Kaiser
Teens rob store after clerk collapses from heart attack, police say
San Bernardino animal shelter manager placed on paid leave
'Vampire facial' may have caused infection at NM spa
Traffic backed up on 210 Fwy after semitruck overturns in Pasadena
North Las Vegas school locked down after 18-year-old killed on campus
Scientists work to develop a universal flu shot
Volunteers pack meals for those in need in LA for 9/11
Show More
LA first responders pay tribute to those who died on 9/11
LA family demands answers after parked BMW catches fire
'Life in the Doghouse' documentary shines light on animal rescue
Riverside man pleads not guilty in daycare sexual assault
'Waves of Flags' memorial at Pepperdine honors victims of 9/11
More News