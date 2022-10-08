2 Long Beach firefighters injured battling blaze at strip mall

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two firefighters were hospitalized in unknown condition after battling a third-alarm fire early Saturday morning at a strip mall in Long Beach, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 4:30 a.m. to the structure fire in the 5600 block of Atlantic Avenue.

News video from the scene showed flames and smoke emanating from the roof of the building.

Paramedics rushed the injured firefighters to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The estimated damage caused by the incident was described as significant but a specific figure was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.