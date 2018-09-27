Long Beach college football player identified as victim in Jack in the Box shooting

Guy Eugene Alford, 20, of Hawthorne, is shown in a graduation photo posted in a GoFundMe page set up for his funeral expenses. (KABC)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A Long Beach Community College football player was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting at a Jack in the Box.

Around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to reports of a shooting at a Jack in the Box near Atlantic Avenue and 52nd Street. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot in the torso and was slumped over inside a blue Chevy Impala in the parking lot.

Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. He was later identified as 20-year-old Guy Eugene Alford, of Hawthorne.

Police said it was unclear what led to the shooting, and a suspect description was not available.

Alford was a football player at the college and played at his former high school.

A GoFundMe page was created for him. If you would like to donate, you may do so by clicking here.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information is urged to call homicide Detectives Shea Robertson and Oscar Valenzuela at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be given to L.A. Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
