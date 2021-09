LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people who were shot at a fruit stand on a Long Beach street corner were taken to the hospital Friday night.Exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available, but it happened at the corner of Orange Avenue and Market Street.The two victims have not been identified and the extent of their injuries was unclear. One of them was possibly a child.Eyewitnesses say two people ran from the shooting scene and now a search is underway for the gunmen.