Long Beach grandfather shot to death in park bathroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Frederick Taft's family says a white suspect shot the 57-year-old African-American man at point-blank range at Pan American Park on Saturday afternoon. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The family of a Long Beach grandfather shot to death in a park bathroom over the weekend believes the crime was racially motivated.

Frederick Taft's family says a white suspect shot the 57-year-old African-American man at point-blank range at Pan American Park on Saturday afternoon.

"It's just a random act of violence," Taft's sister Cheryl Malonson said. "You go to the bathroom during midday and someone shoots you for no reason?"

Police have yet to release a motive, although a racial slur was carved into a nearby park bench.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact detectives at 562-570-7244.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinghate crime investigationhomicidefamilyLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Show More
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
Santa Ana man remains in critical condition after arson fire
More News