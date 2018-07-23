Long Beach grandfather shot to death in park bathroom

The family of a Long Beach grandfather shot to death in a park bathroom over the weekend believes the crime was racially motivated.Frederick Taft's family says a white suspect shot the 57-year-old African-American man at point-blank range at Pan American Park on Saturday afternoon."It's just a random act of violence," Taft's sister Cheryl Malonson said. "You go to the bathroom during midday and someone shoots you for no reason?"Police have yet to release a motive, although a racial slur was carved into a nearby park bench.Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact detectives at 562-570-7244.