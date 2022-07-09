gun safety

Guns seized from Long Beach man police say wanted to 'inflict pain on as many people as possible'

Authorities stated comments made by Jamie Alvarez on social media showed he wanted to harm or injure people.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Guns seized from Long Beach man police say posed serious threat

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Long Beach man had his guns seized by authorities after a judge granted a temporary gun violence restraining order against him because investigators feared he posed a significant danger to the community in the near future.

The restraining order prohibits Jamie Alvarez from owning, buying or being in possession of any firearm, ammunition and magazines following an investigation by the FBI and the Long Beach Police Department.

People inside the home listed under Alvarez's address declined to comment Friday.

The order states Alvarez legally owned a .44 caliber Smith + Wesson revolver and an AR-15.

Court documents reveal officers felt the restraining order was necessary because Alvarez was depressed.

The documents state he felt like he was not a member of society and wanted to inflict pain on as many people as possible.

Authorities stated his comments on social media posts and messages showed he wanted to harm, injure or kill African Americans, people affected by homelessness, women and people associated with Judaism.

According to the court documents, in April, Alvarez allegedly posted his face superimposed in a picture with the caption: "Chilling new image of suspect behind shooting spree."

Officials believe Alvarez was highly likely to or was planning to carry out acts of violence.

The detective wrote: "Long Beach Police Department is especially concerned Alvarez may seek to carry out his threats at the upcoming Long Beach Pride parade on July 10, 2022."

Records show Alvarez was arrested on an unrelated felony child abuse charge but has since bonded out.

Long Beach Police is seeking a permanent gun restraining order that would prevent Alvarez from possessing a gun for at least five years.

A judge is expected to make that decision later this month.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countyarrestcrimegun safetygun controlgun violencesuspect profilegun lawssuspect imagesviolencecrime preventionthreatguns
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
GUN SAFETY
Could new federal gun safety law have prevented the July 4 tragedy?
New California laws on bars, ghost guns, schools taking effect
Newsom adds restrictions on ghost guns, marketing firearms to minors
Concealed-weapon permit applications on the rise in LA County
TOP STORIES
Man throws powerful firework into Anaheim home, injuring woman
Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' star, dies at 79
Former Japanese prime minister assassinated during speech
Man, 68, charged in stabbing death at Pasadena home
Michigan man rescued from California trail where family died
Pete Buttigieg takes first ride on Expo/Crenshaw K Line in South LA
Elon Musk terminating $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Show More
Shinzo Abe had deep connections to USC, Southern California
Entire nation stunned by assassination of Shinzo Abe
Newport Beach to pilot new 'water wheel' to scoop out ocean trash
Lawsuit says BofA failed to warn customers about risks of using Zelle
Feeling hungry? Here's how to get paid to review Vegas casino buffets
More TOP STORIES News