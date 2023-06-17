Police are looking for a driver who struck another vehicle while doing donuts in the middle of the street in Long Beach, ejecting and killing a passenger.

Driver doing donuts hits nearby car, ejecting and killing its passenger in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for a driver who struck another vehicle while doing donuts in the middle of the street in Long Beach, ejecting and killing a passenger.

The crash happened at around 11 p.m. Friday night on West Willow Street.

Officers say the driver of a light-colored SUV was doing donuts in the middle of the street when it struck a Chevy Silverado.

The driver of the Silverado lost control and slammed into a tree.

His passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The suspect sped off before officers arrived.