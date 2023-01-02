Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run suspect and 2 other drivers in fatal Long Beach incident

A pedestrian was pronounced dead after being struck by three drivers in Long Beach, one of which fled the scene.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- One of the three vehicles that fatally struck a man in Long Beach fled the scene, authorities said Sunday.

The victim was struck at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Pacific Avenue and 27th Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers arriving at the scene located a Honda Odyssey that was driven by a 78-year-old man.

"The Long Beach Fire Department responded to the scene, lifted and stabilized the vehicle, and determined the pedestrian trapped underneath the vehicle was deceased," police said.

Officers also located a Hyundai Elentra driven by a 27-year-old man that also struck the pedestrian.

An investigation revealed that an unknown vehicle going northbound on Pacific Avenue first struck the pedestrian, who was crossing Pacific Avenue in the north crosswalk. That vehicle fled the scene.

The LBPD's Collision Investigation Detail urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

