A daughter has filed a complaint against College Medical Center in Long Beach after she said the center had her mother, who has dementia, dumped at her care facility late at night when it was locked.Around 2 a.m. on Jan. 13, security video showed 84-year-old Savina Zerbi trying continuously to get into the locked care facility where she lives. Zerbi was dressed only in a bathrobe and sandals.Costanza Zerbi, Savina's daughter, said her mother had been taken to College Medical Center earlier in the day for a medical issue. But after she was released, Costanza said someone put her mother in a cab, which apparently dropped her off at the door of the care facility and drove off.At one point, Savina walked back and forth down a dark alley near the facility in an attempt to find a way in.Costanza said the video she obtained from the care facility left her upset and outraged. She filed a complaint against the medical center with California's Department of Public Health.It was unclear how her mother was able to get back into the facility safely.Eyewitness News reached out to the medical center for comment, but did not hear back.