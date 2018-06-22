Long Beach inmate walks away from reentry program

Authorities are looking for a man who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program in Long Beach on Thursday.An emergency search began after the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation was notified that 31-year-old Jose Chavez had tampered with his electronic monitoring device and was nowhere to be found.Chavez had been out on an approved day pass and his last known location was Obregon Park in East Los Angeles.Standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, Chavez had been serving a two-year, eight-month sentence for vehicle theft. He was scheduled to be released in February 2019.Anyone who sees Chavez or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.