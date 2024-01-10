Long Beach mayor focuses on homelessness, economy, crime in state of the city

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson delivered his second state of the city address Tuesday, focusing on topics including homelessness, economic investment and crime.

The address came as the city faces multiple challenges, including several frightening crimes making recent headlines.

"I believe the state of our city is strong, resilient and more capable of taking on our challenges in the future," Richardson declared.

The mayor said he was focused on a few major priorities:

"Addressing homelessness and building the housing we need, developing a clean, safe and livable city for our residents, driving our local recovery and growing our economy in a way that's inclusive and sustainable," he said.

Reducing crime is also a priority after a series of high-profile incidents, including car fires outside an apartment complex and a man hopping a school fence with a sledgehammer.

"Any crime to me is too much," the mayor told reporters afterward. "But we are happy with the trajectory of bringing on more staff. We saw fewer shootings and homicides over the last year than the year past. We have to do more to address the mental health crisis that's on our streets."

Long Beach residents were glad to hear the mayor's focus on crime prevention and other priorities.

"If we are addressing all those pieces of the pie and the puzzle then those things will be - I don't want to say eradicated but they'll be reduced," said Long Beach resident Juanita Doplemore.