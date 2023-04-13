Man fatally stabbed aboard Metro train in Long Beach, police say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was stabbed to death aboard a Metro Blue Line train in Long Beach Wednesday afternoon, and the suspect fled, police said.

Long Beach police officers responded around 3:38 p.m. to the 100 block of East 1st Street and found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds to his body.

Firefighters rushed the man to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A suspect description was not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

The stabbing occurred six days after stabbings at the Metro Hollywood/Western station and aboard a train bound for the Westlake/MacArthur Park station.

City News Service contributed to this report.