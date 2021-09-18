Double-murder suspect arrested by US Marshals in Iowa after couple shot in Long Beach

Joshua Wells, a 29-year-old Long Beach resident, was taken into custody Thursday by a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force in coordination with homicide detectives from the Long Beach Police Department, according to a statement. The arrest occurred near the home of one of Wells' family members in Windsor Heights, a city of about 5,200 residents just west of Des Moines.
Wells was booked for the murders of Maricela Honorato and Juan Guizar-Gutierrez, the news release said.
Long Beach Police Department investigators had presented the case to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office on Tuesday, resulting in an arrest warrant for two counts of murder.
Two search warrants were served Thursday, one in the 900 block of Loma Vista Drive in Long Beach and one in the 8100 block of Harbach Boulevard in Clive, Iowa. Police said both searches resulted in the discovery of evidence that linked Wells to the killings.
Wells was being held on $$6,065,000 bail and is expected be extradited to Long Beach.
"Detectives believe the motive for the shooting was related to an earlier altercation that occurred in the area and do not believe the victims were known to Wells prior to Sept. 4," the police statement said. "While there is no evidence that this crime stemmed from a potential road rage incident, detectives will not rule out the possibility."
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Detectives Ethan Shear, Jose Rodriguez or Michael Hutchinson of the Long Beach Police Department at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-8477.
City News Service contributed to this report.