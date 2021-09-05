Homicide investigation underway after man, woman shot to death in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are continuing to investigate the slayings of a man and woman who were shot to death on a Long Beach street, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Park Circle, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police responded to the location regarding a fight call.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman on the sidewalk and street, both suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper body. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Police later said it was believed the shooting occurred outside, and it was not immediately known if the shooting was connected to the original fight call.

The victims have been identified as Long Beach residents Maricela Honorato, 44, and Juan Guizar-Gutierrez, 39. Authorities described them as a couple.

Investigators say they have little to go on in terms of a suspect description and motive.

Long Beach police homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.

