Long Beach police seek public's help finding missing 12-year-old girl

Mia Gianna Goforth, 12, has been missing from her Long Beach home since Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Long Beach PD)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a day.

Mia Gianna Goforth, 12, was last seen by her family Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. leaving her home in the 2100 block of Fidler Avenue, police say.

She was believed to have been at school all day, but the last her family heard from her was a text message around 3 p.m. Authorities believe it is possible she may be in Buena Park or Los Angeles.

Mia is described as a 12-year-old white female, 5-feet 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last wearing a black sweatshirt, black shirt and black pants and was carrying a blue-and-white backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department Missing Persons Detail at (562)570-7246. Anonymous tips may be provided through LA Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
