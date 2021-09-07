Traffic

16-year-old boy identified as victim killed in suspected DUI crash in Long Beach crosswalk

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 16-year-old pedestrian has been identified as the victim killed in a suspected DUI crash that occurred in Long Beach this past weekend, authorities said.

Aiden Gossage was walking in a marked crosswalk shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Los Coyotes Diagonal and Deborah Street when he was struck by the DUI suspect's vehicle, a 2001 Chevrolet Tracker, according to Long Beach police and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Aiden in the roadway.

"Good Samaritans and officers performed life-saving measures until the Long Beach Fire Department arrived," police said in a news release. Despite their efforts, Aiden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kevin Chris Dahl, a 33-year-old resident of Lakewood, was arrested and booked for one count of gross vehicular manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence, authorities said. Bail was set at $100,000.

In a statement, the Long Beach Unified School District said Aiden was a senior at Millikan High School.

"We are offering counseling to help students through the sudden loss of a beloved classmate," the statement said. "We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. On behalf of the school district, we extend our sincerest condolences to Aiden's family and friends."

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia also offered condolences.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call police Detective Kevin Matter or Detective Joseph Johnson at (562) 570-7355.


