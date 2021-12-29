Long Beach police chief isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19

A message from the Long Beach Police Department regarding Chief Robert Luna contracting COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/lt9pwKZxNp — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) December 29, 2021

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has tested positive for COVID-19, the department disclosed Tuesday.The department says Luna is vaccinated and is self-isolating at home while he recovers."Although feeling ill, he is in good spirits and is hopeful he will feel better in the coming days," the department said. "Chief Luna believes his symptoms could have been much worse if he were not vaccinated."The chief is urging everyone in his department to get vaccinated and take appropriate precautions to help slow the spread of the virus.Luna is retiring from his position and plans to run for Los Angeles County sheriff.