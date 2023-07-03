WATCH LIVE

Dozens of illegal fireworks seized by Long Beach police in 4th of July weekend bust

Monday, July 3, 2023 1:27AM
More than 230 pounds of illegal fireworks seized by Long Beach police
A photo posted on Twitter shows more than a dozen boxes of fireworks.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 230 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized Friday night in Long Beach as many prepare to celebrate 4th of July.

According to a tweet posted by the Long Beach Police Department, officers with the North Division made the bust. A photo shows more than a dozen boxes of fireworks.

Fireworks are illegal in the city of Long Beach.

According to the city, anyone cited or arrested for fireworks violations could face a $1,000 fine and jail time.

If you host an event in the city with fireworks, you could also be cited.

