2 lizards worth more than $75K recovered by Long Beach police

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police have recovered two lizards they say are worth more than $75,000.
The lizards were finally reunited with the owner after the animals were stolen in a robbery last year.
Police tweeted out pictures of the reptiles on Friday.
They say two suspects have been arrested on felony charges.
