Suspect in custody after allegedly firing at officers, barricading inside Long Beach home

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was in custody Thursday morning after barricading himself inside a home in Long Beach and firing a gun as officers responded to reports of an assault, prompting officers to fire their weapons, police said.Officers responded about 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of West 52nd Street and found a man who said the suspect had pointed a gun at him during an argument, according to the Long Beach Police Department.Additional officers in the area spotted the suspect, who police say fired a weapon. The officers believed they were being shot at and fired their weapons, but no one was hit, the department said.The suspect retreated into a house and a SWAT team was called to the scene, according to police.A short time later, the suspect walked out of the home and surrendered, the department said.The name of the suspect was not disclosed.No officers or civilians were injured.