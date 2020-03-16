Woman armed with knife killed in officer-involved shooting in Long Beach, police say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman who police say was armed with a knife was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Long Beach Sunday night.Long Beach police responded to a family disturbance incident in the 200 block of Molino Avenue at about 10:20 p.m.Police said officers encountered a woman with a knife and she approached them. An officer-involved shooting then occurred.The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.Further details regarding the incident were not immediately available.No other injuries were reported.The identity of the suspect was not known.