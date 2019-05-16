Long Beach scooter attack suspect charged with murder in killing of 63-year-old woman

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 27-year-old man was charged with murder for allegedly using an electric scooter to beat a woman to death in Long Beach, officials announced Wednesday.

Amad Rashad Redding, a transient from Long Beach, was charged with one count of murder in the death of Rosa Elena Hernandez, 63.

The attack happened Monday around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Obispo Avenue and 64th Street.

Hernandez, a Long Beach resident, was walking on the street when a man began attacking her, police said. Redding allegedly knocked her on to the ground and began kicking her and stomping on her head, prosecutors said.

A bystander tried to intervene. At that point, police say, the suspect grabbed a Bird electric scooter from a nearby yard and continued beating Hernandez.

He later fled and Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Redding was arrested later that day just a few blocks away, at a Circle K near Downey Avenue and Artesia Boulevard.

Hernandez was dropping off a gift at a relative's home when she was attacked.

The judge set bail at $2 million. Redding faces a possible maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

His arraignment was moved to May 29. Police do not know the motive for the attack.
