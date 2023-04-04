Record $13M settlement given to family of 18-year-old shot and killed by LB school safety officer

A record $13 million settlement has been given to the family of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by a Long Beach school safety officer.

LONG BEACH, Calif (KABC) -- A record $13 million settlement has been given to the family of Mona Rodriguez, an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by a school safety officer in September 2021.

Eddie Gonzalez was caught on video shooting into a car in which Rodriguez was a passenger.

The Long Beach Unified School District's use of force policy states that mandated officers cannot shoot into a moving vehicle and cannot shoot at fleeing persons.

Investigators say Gonzalez was responding to a fight near the high school when he shot into the car Rodriguez was a passenger in.

The car can be seen parked when Gonzalez approaches, only for him to shoot inside as it drives away.

Gonzalez has plead not guilty and is awaiting trial for second-degree murder.