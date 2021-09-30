Long Beach: Police seek to identify man suspected in series of at least 8 sexual batteries

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11057747" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A protest was held over the decision to place a violent sexual offender in the community of Sun Village in the Antelope Valley.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. (CNS) -- Police on Thursday asked for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of committing at least eight sexual batteries in Long Beach. Authorities also urged any additional victims to come forward.The first of the batteries was reported at 5:38 p.m. May 30 near the area of Redondo Avenue and Anaheim Street, and all following batteries have taken place within about two miles from the first scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department.Subsequent batteries were reported on June 29 near Third Street and Cherry Avenue, Aug. 16 near Temple Avenue and Fourth Street and another that day near Orizaba Avenue and Fourth Street, Aug. 30 near Alamitos Avenue and East Broadway, Sept. 3 near Alamitos Avenue and Third Street, Sept. 12 near Alamitos Avenue and Second Street and on Friday in the area of Redondo Avenue and Fourth Street."Generally, the incidents involved female adult victims and occurred while the victims were walking alone," according to the Police Department. "During several of the incidents, it was reported that the suspect appeared to be jogging, and as he passed the victim, he would commit a sexual battery and flee from the area on foot."Police added that the man used an electric scooter in one of the reported incidents.The suspect was described as a Black man with light complexion, between 30 and 40 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a thin, athletic build and an unspecified tattoo on his neck.During the batteries, he was seen wearing a black face covering, black or dark-colored adjustable hat, long sleeve shirts in various colors, black or gray jogging pants and black running shoes.The suspect may also drive a silver sedan that was seen parked near the areas where some of the batteries occurred, investigators said.Anyone who may have been a victim of the man was asked to call the Police Department's dispatch center at (56) 435-6711. Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to contact the Sex Crimes Detective Detail at (562) 570-7368.Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.