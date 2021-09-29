Neighbors protest as violent sexual predator moves into Antelope Valley neighborhood

ANTELOPE VALLEY (KABC) -- A protest was held in the Antelope Valley Tuesday over the decision to place a violent sexual offender in the community of Sun Village.Misty Vivirito joined other residents in Sun Village to express outrage that Calvin Grassmier was moving into a home in their neighborhood.Vivirito says they were told Grassmier has high anxiety and it's triggered by loud noises and crowds."We are going to be out here making noise and keep the crowd going until his anxiety is through the roof and he leaves," Vivirito said.Upon Grassmier's arrival in the evening, angry community members banged on pots and flashed lights into the home, while shouting obscenities at him.Vivirito reflected on when the courts temporarily placed violent sexual predator Christopher Hubbart, better known as the "Pillowcase Rapist," in the area several years ago.She says Hubbart was in the area for 18 months."And the protesters were out there every day and making him feel so uncomfortable that he eventually offended and went back, and that's what we're going to do here with this guy," Vivirito said.Resident Brenda Munoz says she would love to tell Grassmier to stay away because families live in the area and they are all concerned.She adds he's being placed next to a school and a church."So we need to protect our children and our women," Munoz said.Cindy Farrow is so upset Grassmier is moving in across the street from her home that she wants to sell, but fears her home is now worthless.She says if she has to, she'll walk away from her home if she can't sell it and get away from Grassmier.Grassmier was convicted of rape and sexual assault of a minor.Upon his release, a judge was considering moving him to La Crescenta, but residents teamed up with political leaders opposed to that decision and a judge made an about-face.Los Angeles County Board Supervisor Kathryn Barger has been on a campaign hoping to keep Grassmier locked up.Barger issuing the following statement:"Residents understandably remain concerned for the safety of their families as the date nears for Mr. Grassmier to move into Littlerock. I am appreciative of the Superior Court judge's mandate that calls for 24/7 security at his residence. This community deserves to feel safe and secure in their homes and throughout the neighborhood at nearby schools, businesses, churches, and parks."