12-year-old boy killed, 14-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting in Long Beach

A 12-year-old boy was killed when an unknown number of suspects shot at the deceased victim and two teenage girls walking down the street.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed late Tuesday when an unknown number of suspects shot at the deceased victim and two teenage girls walking down the street.

The incident occurred around 11:32 p.m. at the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue in Long Beach.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the boy with life-threatening injuries to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A 14-year-old girl the boy was walking with also sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her lower body. A 13-year-old victim also walking with the group was uninjured in the shooting.

Police believe the victims were walking on the sidewalk when they were approached by the suspect vehicle that contained at least two male suspects. An unknown number of suspects shot at the victims before driving away.

"The shooting that took place last night is absolutely devastating. A young boy's life has been cut short due to an intolerable act of gun violence," said Chief Wally Hebeish of the Long Beach Police Department. "While we mourn this loss as a community, our officers will not stop working to locate and arrest those responsible for this tragedy."

This is a developing story. We will update the story with more information as it comes in.