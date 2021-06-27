3 wounded in shooting at the Pike Outlets in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were wounded after a shooting outside the Pike Outlets in Long Beach Saturday evening, police said.

Long Beach police say three individuals were detained following the shooting that happened in the area of Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way.

Video posted on social media showed people running from the area after gunfire erupted.

Crime scene tape was seen surrounding multiple businesses.

Roads in the area were expected to be closed for several hours as an investigation was underway.

Police said there is no active threat to the public.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
