3-year-old boy, man injured after being shot by possible relative in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3-year-old boy and man were shot in Long Beach Sunday night, but both of them are now in stable condition, authorities said.The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. on the 1100 block of E 10th Street. Both of the victims were then transported to the hospital.The suspect, who is believed to be a relative of the victims, was taken into custody Monday morning in Cypress but authorities say a motive for the shooting is still unknown.No additional details were immediately available.