Armed robbery, beating of street vendor in Long Beach captured on camera

Long Beach police need the public's help finding two suspects who robbed and pistol-whipped a street vendor and fled in a tan Mercedes Benz coupe.
By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police are seeking the public's help finding two armed suspects who beat and pistol-whipped a street vendor and fled in a tan Mercedes Benz coupe.

Video released by police show the two men chasing after a vendor, pushing him to the ground and punching and kicking him, then robbing him.

When bystanders try to help, one of the suspects waves a gun at them. Police say the suspect also used the gun to strike the vendor.

They got away with cash and a cellphone.

The two suspects fled the scene in a tan Mercedes-Benz coupe, shown in photos released by police.

Two suspects in the beating and robbery of a Long Beach street vendor fled in this tan Mercedes coupe, police say.

Long Beach PD



The incident happened on Sunday around 4:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Locust Avenue.

Video and a description of the suspects is available on YouTube here.



Anyone with information is asked to call LBPD Robbery Detective Eric Hubbard at (562) 570-7464. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smartphone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting www.crimestoppers.org.
