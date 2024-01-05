Woman violently attacked while pushing stroller in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance cameras captured the moment a woman was violently attacked while she was pushing a stroller in Long Beach.

The incident happened Tuesday just after 9:45 a.m. near 21st Street and Locust Avenue.

In footage obtained by Eyewitness News, the suspect is seen walking behind the woman as she pushed her stroller. He then runs up behind her and hits her across the head with a weapon.

It's unclear if there was a child in the stroller or if the woman was injured.

ABC7 is working to get more information.

The Long Beach Police Department said they're investigating the incident.