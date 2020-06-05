Society

Santa Monica couple sees dreams shattered after optometry business ransacked by looters

The owners of a Santa Monica optometry business have been hit hard with back-to-back devastation; first the COVID-19 shutdown, then they were wiped out by looting.
By
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- These days, many local business have been struggling to survive. The owners of one small business faced back-to-back hardships due to the COVID-19 shutdown as well as looting.

Two days after Sunny Optometry opened its doors in Santa Monica, the shop was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several weeks after that, the store was gutted by looters.

"Our alarm went off, and when we looked at our security cameras, it was just... just heartbroken to see that somebody kicked open our front door," said business owner Alice Sun. "And then there were more than 50 people just rushed into our office, grabbing everything they can put their hands on."

MORE: Volunteers help businesses board up in Van Nuys after recent looting
EMBED More News Videos

Businesses along Van Nuys and Victory Boulevard are boarding up their storefronts for protection


With one kick, Sun's dreams were shattered, and their business was wiped out.

"We honestly don't know how we're going to come back from that, because we still have student loans, we have office loans. How we were able to afford to buy this practice and, and without an income? I don't know how I am supposed to pay the mortgage," said Sun.

It gets worse. Once the looters took what they could, a nearby restaurant caught fire. Smoke filled the building and sprinklers went off.

MORE: Fairfax community helps clean damaged shops after looting, fires
EMBED More News Videos

STANDING STRONG: "I just definitely want to thank the Fairfax community for having my back 100%. I'm here for you, too." A local salon owner said residents were out cleaning the extensive damage done to her shop - even before she arrived at her store early Sunday morning.


"People think that with businesses, those people must have money. They must have insurance. They don't feel they are taking people's things personally but this is so personal," said Sun. "Even for big box stores, they're hurting too. But we're even worse than that because we don't have millions of dollars to reopen the store."

No money is coming in, bills are piling up and appointments have been canceled. Sun and her husband are now trying to pick up the pieces of their dream, while all the time wondering what they did do to deserve this.

If you want to help Sun and her husband, visit this GoFundMe page to donate.

MORE: Santa Monica restaurants struggle amid COVID, curfews
EMBED More News Videos

After weathering the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, some Santa Monica businesses were trying to recover from being ransacked by looters.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta monicalos angeles countyburglarycoronavirusdestroyed businesseslooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California to let schools, gyms, bars reopen next week
Gov. Newsom directs police to stop using carotid hold
Three-alarm fire erupts at distribution facility in Redlands
Why do you protest? Share your story with ABC7
LIVE: More protests over George Floyd's death across region
Live updates: Press conferences and briefings from local, state officials
Buffalo video: Officers suspended, Cuomo supports charges
Show More
Man launches into tirade over Black Lives Matter chalk art
Off-duty Long Beach police officer killed in motorcycle crash
2.5M new US jobs added in May, defying economists' expectations
Judge won't dismiss rape case against OC doctor and girlfriend
Raid that killed Breonna Taylor fuels call to end 'no knock' warrants
More TOP STORIES News