lord & taylor

Lord & Taylor closing for good after company goes unsold following bankruptcy

The company was founded as a dry goods store in 1826.
NEW YORK -- The first department store ever established in the U.S. is closing its doors for good.

Lord & Taylor announced Thursday it will shut down its remaining 38 stores.

The high-end retailer was in business for 194 years, but it filed for bankruptcy on August 2.

The liquidator for the company said customers can expect deep discounts on merchandise both in stores and online.

Lord & Taylor was sold to the French rental clothing company Le Tote Inc. last year.

Following its bankruptcy filing, the company said it was looking for a new owner, but one did not materialize.

Like many retailers, Lord & Taylor was already struggling with the shift to online shopping even before the coronavirus pandemic struck this spring.

Last year, it sold its flagship building on New York's Fifth Avenue after more than a century in the 11-story building.

EMBED More News Videos

The 104-year-old Fifth Avenue store shuttered for good, now that the holidays are over.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew yorklord & taylorbankruptcybusinesscoronavirusgoing out of businessretailstore closing
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LORD & TAYLOR
Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom expected to announce plans for reopening more businesses
Protesters plaster LAPD chief's home with anti-police flyers
LA to file criminal charges against party houses in the Hollywood Hills
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse in court Friday for shooting protesters
Foster Farms plant in Merced County shut down amid uncontrolled COVID-19 outbreak
OC seeks to reopen schools Sept. 7 if it can stay off watch list, official says
Tens of thousands set to march in DC today for policing reforms
Show More
Singer Miley Cyrus adopts stray dog from Fresno
Rand Paul tweets that he was attacked by 'angry mob'
Trump accepts Republican nomination at the 2020 RNC
Snoop Dogg talks COVID with LA health director, Inglewood mayor
COVID-19 death rate among CA Latinos sharply increasing, UCLA study finds
More TOP STORIES News