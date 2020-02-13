Los Alamitos High School evacuated after 'suspicious' backpack found on campus, police say

The Orange County Sheriff bomb squad responded and determined that the contents of the suspicious backpack were harmless. A police search of the campus found no threats. At 10 AM Los Alamitos PD declared an all clear. Students returned to class. — Los Alamitos USD (@LosAlamitosUSD) February 13, 2020

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- Students and staff were evacuated from Los Alamitos High School for about 90 minutes on Thursday morning after a "suspicious" backpack was found in the campus resource officer's office, authorities said.The discovery at the school in the 3500 block of Cerritos Avenue was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Alamitos Police Department.The campus was evacuated as a precaution and the Orange County Sheriff's Department bomb squad responded to the scene, police said.The public was urged to avoid the area of Los Alamitos Boulevard and Cerritos Avenue as the investigation continued.Just after 10 a.m., the Los Alamitos Unified School District announced that the bomb squad had determined the contents of the backpack were harmless.Students returned to class after officers searched the campus and found no threats, the school district said.