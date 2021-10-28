Los Alamitos school board president's comment caught on hot mic after parent's anti-vaccine remarks

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- A local school board president is facing criticism after she was caught on a hot mic disparaging a parent.Los Alamitos School Board President Marlys Davidson was overheard using profanity during Tuesday's board meeting.The comment appeared to be directed at a parent who had left the podium a moment earlier, after expressing opposition to vaccine mandates for children.In a statement, Davidson offered this apology: "I am deeply sorry for the inappropriate comment that I made in last night's board meeting. I am going to personally apologize to the speaker who most certainly deserves to know that when members of the public address the Board of Education, they must be heard with respect. These are trying times, but trying times demand that we rise to do our best. I reaffirm my commitment to serve our community with dignity and integrity, and I hope they will accept my sincere apology."