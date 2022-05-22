101 Freeway to close for 24-hours, east of downtown LA to accommodate repair work

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A critical stretch of the 101 Freeway east of downtown Los Angeles will close for 24 hours starting Saturday night to accommodate repair work under the Sixth Street Viaduct.The freeway will close at 10 p.m. Saturday between the 10 Freeway on the north and the 60 Freeway interchange on the south. The stretch will remain closed until 10 p.m. Sunday.According to the city Bureau of Engineering, the closure will "allow crews to do median restoration and road construction repairs under the Sixth Street Viaduct."Caltrans will also take advantage of the closure to perform "slab-replacement" work on the freeway.Motorists traveling toward downtown on the northbound 5 Freeway who need to access the 101 were urged to take either the 710 Freeway north to the westbound 10 Freeway, or take the westbound 10 south of downtown to the northbound 110 Freeway. Motorists traveling west on the 60 Freeway can also use those same detours.Motorists heading south toward downtown on the 101 Freeway can avoid the closure by either taking the southbound 110 Freeway to the eastbound 10, or transitioning from the 101 to the eastbound 10 Freeway, then heading south on the 710 Freeway to reach the 60 or 5 freeways.