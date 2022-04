LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fatal vehicle collision involving a pedestrian Monday night has forced the closure of the southbound side of the 405 Freeway in the Westwood area of Los Angeles.The pedestrian was struck and killed on the southbound 405 Freeway just before 10:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.It's unclear what the pedestrian was doing on the freeway.A major investigation is underway by the CHP near Santa Monica Boulevard and the 405 Freeway.The partial closure of the 405 Freeway in the Westwood area has resulted in heavy traffic. Drivers should seek alternate routes.No further details were immediately known.