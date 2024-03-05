LA animal agency denies claim 800 dogs at risk of being euthanized due to overcrowding

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Animal Services is denying claims made in a viral email that says 800 dogs at its shelters are at risk of being euthanized.

L.A. Animal Services says that allegation is simply not true. The city of Los Angeles also has a no-kill policy at its shelters.

The email, allegedly written by a volunteer, claims animal shelters are so overcrowded that upwards of 800 dogs will have to be euthanized if they're not adopted in the next four weeks.

City officials say shelters will not euthanize an animal unless it is deathly ill.

"Unless your pet, your loved one is severely ill and is in a lot of pain and discomfort then there's no reason why we should be euthanizing hundreds of animals," L.A. City Councilmember Kevin de León said.

Overcrowding, however, is a real issue for local shelters.

"I would hope that regardless of where you live in the city of L.A., if you want a loving pet please go to your local city of L.A. shelter," de León said.

L.A. Animal Services General Manager Staycee Dains is calling on animal lovers in the city to foster, adopt, volunteer and help rescue the animals.