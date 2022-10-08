LA animal shelters are overcrowded, dogs aren't being walked daily, new report says

A new report from Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz is hoping to address issues of underfunding and staffing shortages.

According to a volunteer at the North Central Center animal shelter, many dogs are not being walked daily. However, a new report with a series of recommendations is hoping to fix the issues.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new, nearly 50-page report from Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz is hoping to address issues of underfunding and staffing shortages at city animal shelters by offering a series of recommendations.

"What is clear is that Animal Services is in need of much more personnel and a drastic increase in its funding," said Koretz.

According to Tom Kische, a volunteer at North Central Center animal shelter, many dogs are not being walked daily.

"Some of those dogs at North Central are only going out once every 10 to 14 days," said Kische.

The report mentions dirty kennels, neglect, and a lack of spay and neuter enforcement, which Shira Scott, the founder of Animal Rescue Mission, said should be the shelters' first priority.

"A lot of the dogs that we've rescued this year are not fixed when they leave the shelter," said Scott.

Aside from the animals, the report addressed volunteer issues, like the long onboarding process.

Annette Ramirez, the interim general manager at the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services, says there's a backlog of applicants.

"It can take up to up to six to eight weeks, but some locations it's since short, is two to four weeks," said Ramirez.

There are six city animal shelters.

According to L.A. Animal Services, there are more than 2,000 volunteers spread out among the six locations, but Friday's report states that there are only 300 staff members in the department.

"They're understaffed, there is absolutely no excuse to not hire more staff. Volunteers are what keeps those places going," said Scott.

On Friday, Koretz introduced 11 motions addressing these issues. Scott said change is desperately needed and rescues like hers are full.

So full, that L.A. animal shelters are offering 50% off adoption fees this weekend.