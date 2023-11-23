More than 100 shelter dogs impacted by Tustin hangar fire relocated to recovery center in Ohio

The dogs will then be placed in partner shelters and will be made available for adoption in the coming weeks.

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 100 shelter dogs who have been impacted by the massive fire at a historic hangar in Tustin are being located to a recovery center in Ohio, officials said.

The ASPCA collaborated with Orange County Animal Care (OCAC) to fly the dogs to the center in Columbus, which is dedicated to caring for displaced animals.

"Our team at OC Animal Care has been at modified operations since Nov. 7, when the North Hangar initially caught fire, which includes limiting dogs to the inside portion of their kennels," said OC Animal Care Interim Director Monica Schmidt. "This partnership with the ASPCA, including their commitment to providing vital resources, is affording over 100 dogs the opportunity to relocate from our shelter as modified operations continue with no definite end date. We are incredibly grateful to our partners at the ASPCA, who like us and our community, care deeply for the dogs in Orange County."

The hangar sits directly behind the shelter and continues to smolder. It is set to be demolished soon.