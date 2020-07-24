LA Apparel factory allowed to reopen under safety measures following COVID-19 outbreak

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6315844" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles County health officials are upholding the closure of mask-maker Los Angeles Apparel after more than 300 workers tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the death of four people.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County's department of public health is giving L.A. Apparel's facility in South Los Angeles the green light to resume operations after a COVID-19 outbreak led to more than 300 workers contracting the virus, resulting in the death of four people.The county says the factory is now in compliance, and inspectors will make unannounced visits to ensure proper safety measures are in place. Any coronavirus case must be reported to the Department of Public Health."They're ensuring their employees are trained, physically distanced, wearing face coverings and that the facility is following enhanced cleaning regimens,'' said L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. "They're also now screening employees for COVID-19 symptoms, something they hadn't done before."The site was shut down earlier this month after the outbreak, and it remains the largest single outbreak identified by the county during the pandemic.County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the facility was shut down for violating pandemic safety protocols and wouldn't be allowed to reopen until it came into compliance.On Thursday, Davis outlined a new business enforcement strategy being implemented by the county, which will begin with a fine of up to $100 for a first offense, a $500 fine and seven-day permit suspension for a second violation, and another $500 fine and 30-day suspension -- and possible start of revocation proceedings -- for a third violation.Davis also mentioned figures show more local restaurants are complying with physical distancing.He said 93% of the 507 eateries inspected last weekend were in compliance with physical distancing measures. A month ago, 33% of restaurants were not in compliance.Forty percent of restaurants were in violation of employee face-covering mandates last month, but 93% were in compliance with face coverings last weekend.