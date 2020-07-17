Health & Fitness

Workplace outbreaks leading to COVID-19 surge in LA, health officials say

Public health inspectors have responded to 2,000 to 3,000 complaints a week over the last few months regarding potential health protocol violations at workplaces, officials say.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- What is driving Los Angeles County's surge in coronavirus cases? Health officials say workplace outbreaks are the culprit.

Public health inspectors have responded to 2,000 to 3,000 complaints a week over the last few months regarding potential health protocol violations at workplaces, Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said Thursday.

Davis said food processing companies and distribution facilities such as meatpacking plants, manufacturers, garment factories and wholesale warehouses are most vulnerable to outbreaks.

"These workplaces have several things in common,'' he said. "They're large employers with large numbers of low-wage workers, and they have workers who are spending long shifts together in close proximity and in indoor spaces."

RELATED: Los Angeles Apparel factory shut down after more than 300 workers contract COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County health officials are upholding the closure of mask-maker Los Angeles Apparel after more than 300 workers tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the death of four people.



He also said many employers are still falling short of meeting operating protocols, saying the county is "not seeing compliance that we need with the public health director directives being in place to keep people's health and livelihood safe.''

Davis warned of potential fines levied against employers who violate safety protocols.

Los Angeles Apparel in South L.A. was recently shut down after more than 300 workers contracted coronavirus, resulting in the death of four people. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the facility was shut down for violating pandemic safety protocols and won't be allowed to reopen until it comes into compliance.



Workplaces in the county are required to implement physical distancing, face covering use and implement infection control practices. Employees can report workplace concerns or violations anonymously at 1-888-700-9995.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools, sources say
US military arrives at IE hospital to assist with staffing shortage
UC HISTORY: Latinos make up largest group of CA admitted freshmen
Surge of parents considering homeschooling amid COVID-19
SoCal mom says she got COVID-19 twice
ABC7 mourns loss of dear friend, colleague Patrick Tague
Man charged for hammer attack on US Marshal in Portland
Show More
Anaheim middle and high schools will start fall with online learning
7.0 quake strikes in remote part of Papua New Guinea
Nonprofit seeks to increase access and diversity in private schools
Manhattan Beach to issue fines for not wearing a mask
Caught on camera: Ice cream vendor brutally attacked in LA
More TOP STORIES News