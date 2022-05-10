3 young children ID'd after being found dead in West Hills home; mom, teenager remain in custody

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen arrested as 2nd suspect in deaths of 3 children at LA home

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials have released the names of three young children who were found dead Sunday inside a West Hills home, leading to the arrest of their mother and a 16-year-old alleged accomplice.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office on Tuesday identified the victims as 8-year-old Nathan Yanez, 10-year-old Kevin Yanez and 12-year-old Natalie Flores.

According to authorities, the children's mother, 38-year-old Angela Flores, admitted to killing them with the help of a teenager. The juvenile suspect is believed to be Flores' son.

On Sunday morning, officers responded to the home on the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard after receiving a call of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Flores was arrested on three counts of murder and was being held on $6 million bail at Van Nuys Jail. The 16-year-old, a minor has not been publicly identified, was arrested on one count of murder and was being held without bail at Sylmar Juvenile Hall.

Neighbors said it was the teenager who went next door to call for help Sunday around 7:30 a.m.
EMBED More News Videos

A mother admitted to killing her three young children at their West Hills home with the help of a 16-year-old, police said Monday. Both the mother and juvenile have been arrested.


Investigators have not said how the children were killed. The victims suffered signs of trauma, but the investigation is ongoing and authorities on Tuesday were awaiting autopsy results to determine exactly how they died.

Neighbors said they called police Saturday night after Flores sat on their front porch for several hours acting erratically.

"She started to scream, asking for the Bible. 'Where is my Bible?' Then she said 'You know, you know, I killed my kids.' But they think she was crazy. The police, they think that she was crazy," neighbor Blanca Hernandez said.

She said Flores was taken to the hospital and says police didn't know where she came from and didn't do a welfare check until the next morning when the 16-year-old called for help.

Neighbors say the family had only moved into the home about three months ago but often heard arguments and screaming, including the night before the children were found.
EMBED More News Videos

LAPD is investigating the death of three children at a West Hills home following a 911 call of an assault with a deadly weapon Sunday morning.


"I kept hearing 'my family is abusing me' and (I) just kept hearing screaming but I couldn't make out what she was saying," said neighbor Prisila Canales.

Neighbors stopped by, dropping flowers and paying their respects Monday, after learning what happened inside the West Hills home.

Edilson Hernandez Castro told Eyewitness News that he played with the children when they first moved in, and said he hadn't seen the kids in a while.

"When I heard of it, I got like worried for the kids, and I got really sad because we kinda got, had like a bonding time together," Castro said.

"If you see somebody who you suspect is struggling, do something," said West Hills resident Victoria Braund. "Say something to a family member. Say something to them. Just be proactive."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hillslos angeleslos angeles countycrimemurderhomicide investigationhomicidelos angeles
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LADWP: Outdoor watering to be restricted to 2 days a week amid drought
Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct
Man late to his wedding after getting stuck in elevator
Rams to host Broncos on Christmas Day
Escaped inmate, prison guard planned to get in shootout with police
Changes underway at popular beach piers in Orange County
Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's Twitter ban
Show More
Mike Tyson won't face charges after video shows him punching man
CA widow fights interest charges for bill she says she never got
Judge hears misdemeanor case for man accused of attacking Chappelle
Man convicted of molesting boys could take up residence in Menifee
Biden goes on the defensive over inflation, gas prices
More TOP STORIES News