Los Angeles City Council approves $3 million rental aid program for 13th district

The program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters who make 80% or less of the area median income.

Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- With Los Angeles' pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday.

Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.

O'Farrell said in a statement that he was grateful for the council's quick approval for the program.

"I know firsthand what it's like to face missed rental payments and the prospect of eviction, and my mission is to prevent that from happening to my constituents,'' O'Farrell said. "My team and I will get this up and running in the coming weeks, and will do everything we can to help our fellow Angelenos stay housed.''

The council also voted Tuesday to end renter eviction protection due to COVID-19 hardship on Jan. 31, and allowed landlords to resume increasing rent on rent-controlled apartments beginning in February 2024.

O'Farrell's West LA district has the highest number of rental and multi-family units in Los Angeles, according to Anna Ortega, assistant general manager of the city's housing department.

Under the eligibility requirements, a family of two making up to $76,250 or a family of four making up to $95,300 would qualify for the program.

Landlords who own four or fewer units plus a single-family home can also apply on behalf of their tenants.

The program will open to applications on Oct. 24 at 8 a.m. through Nov. 4 at 11:59 p.m. O'Farrell said it is unclear how many people the program would help until it is fully subscribed, but his office noted it is expected to assist "thousands'' of renters and mom-and-pop landlords in the district.

A $1 million program he introduced at the beginning of the pandemic providing $2,000 per household aided around 500 households, according to O'Farrell's office.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.