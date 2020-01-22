Sports

LA City Council votes unanimously to ask MLB to award World Series titles to Dodgers

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It probably won't change anything, but the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to ask Major League Baseball to award the Dodgers the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles.

The league admits the Houston Astros cheated by stealing signals in 2017 when they beat the Dodgers in the series.

Former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora reportedly admitted to playing a central role in the scandal when he was a coach with the Astros. Cora then went on to coach the Red Sox in 2018 when the team beat the Dodgers.

The resolution passed unanimously and Councilman Paul Koretz stressed it addresses a broader issue.

"We seem to have a culture of cheating in this country, and it's time to say, no, this is not the new norm," he said.

It's unlikely the league will give the Dodgers the titles.
