Thousands of L.A. city employees to get pay raises after City Council approves deal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of Los Angeles city employees will be getting a boost in their paychecks.

On Wednesday, the City Council gave final approval on raises totaling 22% over five years.

Contracts have already been ratified by unions representing the workers.

Minimum wage for city workers will go up to $20 per hour starting this year, with a goal of $25 per hour by 2026.

Also approved were improvements to parental leave, increasing paid time off to 12 weeks.