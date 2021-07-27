Los Angeles to require proof of vaccination or weekly testing for city employees

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10910828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California announced all state and healthcare employees will be required to show proof of vaccination or be subjected to weekly testing.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez announced Tuesday the city of Los Angeles will require city workers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or submit a weekly negative test.The policy, similar to the state's policy, falls short of a vaccine "mandate," offering employees the option of undergoing regular COVID testing instead of providing proof of vaccination. However, Garcetti said he and Martinez are "committed to pursuing a full vaccine mandate.""The fourth wave is here, and the choice for Angelenos couldn't be clearer -- get vaccinated or get COVID-19," Garcetti said Tuesday."This urgent need means that if you're a City employee, we're now going to require you to either show that you're vaccinated or take a weekly test. I urge employers across Los Angeles to follow this example.""The new policy will require all department heads to verify and keep track of their employees' vaccination status, and submit reports to the Personnel Department detailing that information," a city statement about the policy said. "Each employee will be required to show proof of full vaccination to their department's HR representative. In the absence of that proof, employees must produce proof of a negative COVID-19 test on a weekly basis. Discussions are ongoing with the City's labor partners about the specific testing implementation plan."The announcement came one day after City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas said he plans to introduce a motion Wednesday to require vaccinations for city employees.Los Angeles has experienced a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases over the last month, and the county has reinstated an indoor mask mandate."I think it's safe to say that we're getting tired of putting our lives on hold to protect people who don't want to protect themselves and get vaccinated," Martinez said. "In order for us, as leaders, to ask Angelenos to get vaccinated, we must set an example as the largest employer in the City of Los Angeles. This is us doing our part."The state announced on Monday that all state employees and all workers at hospitals and health care facilities across California will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination -- while those who are unable or refuse to do so will have to be tested at least once a week.In Long Beach, Mayor Robert Garcia announced Tuesday afternoon that the city will follow the state's model and require its employees to either show proof of vaccinations or weekly negative COVID-19 tests."Thank you to the 72% of employees who are already vaccinated," Garcia said. "It's important that public institutions model responsible leadership."