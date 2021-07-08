LA County reports 839 new COVID-19 cases, a 165% increase from last week

The testing positivity has doubled to 2.5%, and the rate of new daily cases is now 3.47 per 100,000 residents, up from 1.74 last week, according to the county public health department. Another 11 deaths were also reported.
This comes as officials continue to monitor the Delta variant, which now accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases across the country.
L.A. County health officials have recommended wearing masks inside regardless of vaccination status and have said that a majority of new cases are among those who haven't received the shot.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available. City News Service contributed to this report.