COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine crisis: Shortage leads to closed sites, postponed appointments in LA

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County health officials are encouraged as the number of coronavirus cases continues to trend downward, but concern persists about the shortage of vaccines, which has prompted the two-day closure of five city-run sites.

On Wednesday, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city will have exhausted its supply of Moderna first doses - two are required for full immunization - forcing it to close vaccination sites Friday and Saturday at Dodger Stadium, San Fernando Park, Hansen Dam, Lincoln Park and the Crenshaw Christian Center.

The vaccine shortage for city-run sites appeared to have come earlier than anticipated Thursday morning when supply became exhausted, according to Andrea Garcia, a spokeswoman for the mayor.

"Due to an unforeseen vaccine supply shortage today, City of L.A. vaccination sites ran out of doses earlier than expected," Garcia said in a statement. "The City was able to secure additional vaccines, and as a result, 2,987 morning appointments were rescheduled for this afternoon at Dodger Stadium."

WATCH: Garcetti announces 2-day closure of Dodger Stadium, other vaccine sites
EMBED More News Videos

The vaccination site at Dodger Stadium and four other city-run sites in L.A. will be closed for two days due to a shortage of vaccines, Mayor Garcetti says.



Garcia added that the 2,987 doses that became available "Represented the remainder of City-Run appointments for the day," and that anyone who had an appointment at a city-run site was not turned away.

At the Crenshaw Christian Center site, long lines of cars snaked around the neighborhood Thursday as people waited to get vaccinated.

Those who spoke to Eyewitness News and wanted to get their first shot said making an appointment wasn't easy.

"I called the line a couple of time and there were no appointments," James Smith said. Eventually, he was able to land a spot to get vaccinated.

Some of the issues are there aren't enough supply, and it's hard to reach underserved communities.

"We have been working hard to make sure these disparities are addressed," L.A. City Councilman Curren Price said.

Only 7% of Black residents age 65 and over and 14% of Latino seniors have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Officials say some are hesitant.

"We are encouraging neighbors who are hesitant to trust," Price said.

In Montebello, Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital brought the vaccine to residents at the Telacu senior center.

"Being able to reach out to key partners like Telacu who are working with us to get the vaccines out here is so exciting. We believe this is the way we will get the inner city vaccinated," said Mara Bryant of White Memorial Hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyeric garcetticoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Hundreds of farmworkers get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Fresno County
LA County investigating why ineligible teachers were vaccinated
US will have enough COVID vaccine for 300 million people by July: Biden
I got the vaccine. What's next?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lieu urges Senate to convict Trump because 'he can do this again'
3 injured, including CHP officer, in violent crash on 10 Freeway
School project brings PPE to staff at Glendale schools
2 OCC students found dead in dorms on Costa Mesa campus
Kevin Hart allegedly defrauded of $1 million
CA nurse, who was mother of 3, killed while trying to save crash victim
Texas mom tackles peeping Tom suspect - VIDEO
Show More
Tips from an EDD rep for navigating unemployment woes
2 men arrested in Hawthorne mortuary burglary
Hundreds of farmworkers get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Fresno County
At least 6 dead in massive north Texas pileup
Battle over Britney Spears finances to return to LA courtroom
More TOP STORIES News